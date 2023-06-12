Trump campaigns in North Carolina after indictment unsealed

Former President Donald Trump blasted his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless” in his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed.

Trump made appearances at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina over the weekend, and tried to frame the 37 criminal charges he's facing as an attack not just on him but also on his supporters.

The strategy is a well-worn one for Trump, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination despite his mounting legal woes.

In the indictment unsealed Friday, Trump is accused of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena.