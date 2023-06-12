Nonprofit raising money to revamp historic theater in downtown Kinston

A Kinston nonprofit is beginning to renovate the historic Paramount Theatre in the city's downtown.

The Smart Kinston Project Foundation is raising $500,000 so the Paramount Theatre on Queen Street can once again host movies, stage productions, and events.

The planned renovations are part of an effort to revitalize downtown.

The theatre first opened in 1915 as the Grand Theatre hosting vaudeville acts. Over its century long life, the building has served as a movie theater, a broadcast location for a Kinston TV station, and as a night club.