© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofit raising money to revamp historic theater in downtown Kinston

PRE News & Ideas
Published June 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
The smART Kinston City Project Foundation
/
The Paramount Project
A Kinston nonprofit is beginning to renovate the historic Paramount Theatre in the city's downtown.

A Kinston nonprofit is beginning to renovate the historic Paramount Theatre in the city's downtown.

The Smart Kinston Project Foundation is raising $500,000 so the Paramount Theatre on Queen Street can once again host movies, stage productions, and events.

The planned renovations are part of an effort to revitalize downtown.

The theatre first opened in 1915 as the Grand Theatre hosting vaudeville acts. Over its century long life, the building has served as a movie theater, a broadcast location for a Kinston TV station, and as a night club.