NC AG in Pitt County Monday to talk opioid settlement funds

Attorney General Josh Stein is visiting Pitt County leaders today to discuss the latest opioid settlements.

Every county and some municipalities have already received the first round of payments from a $26 billion national settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three large drugmakers, but more is set to come.

Stein finalized a settlement with Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens last week worth $17 billion. All settlement dollars are intended to go toward efforts to reduce substance abuse.

The meeting is at 3:00 today at the Pitt County Agricultural Center in Greenville.