School start/end times changing in one ENC district next year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
John W. Poole
/
NPR

Starting next school year, Onslow County Schools at each level will start and end classes at the same time.

In general, officials say the district’s elementary schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. OCS middle schools will begin at 7:30 a.m. with bus dismissal at 2:40 p.m., and the district’s high schools will begin at 7 a.m. with bus dismissal at 2:10 p.m.

With nearly 70 bus driver vacancies, district transportation staff say the change will allow them to maximize the efficiency of bus routes and available drivers, resulting in less wait time for students.

Officials say staggered start times across grade spans will also help ease traffic congestion at schools located near each other which currently have similar arrival and dismissal times.

Onslow County School schedule
Graphic/Onslow County Schools
/
Onslow County Schools
Onslow County School schedule

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
