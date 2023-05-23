© 2023 Public Radio East
New law makes it a felony to possess pill presses, often used to make fake pills that look like prescriptions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
John Moore
/
Getty Images

A bill signed into law by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper makes it a felony to possess pill presses – machines used to make fake pills that look like prescription medications.

The North Carolina Department of Justice helped draft Part I of the legislation, and Attorney General Josh Stein said it takes a big step forward to help prevent drug dealers from making counterfeit pills laced with deadly drugs.

Stein said fake prescription pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other dangerous drugs have become more widely available and more lethal.

Full text of the bill: https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2023/Bills/Senate/PDF/S206v7.pdf

Previous coverage: NC AG applauds state Senate passage of bill that stiffen penalties for those that make counterfeit pills

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
