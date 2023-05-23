New law makes it a felony to possess pill presses, often used to make fake pills that look like prescriptions

A bill signed into law by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper makes it a felony to possess pill presses – machines used to make fake pills that look like prescription medications.

The North Carolina Department of Justice helped draft Part I of the legislation, and Attorney General Josh Stein said it takes a big step forward to help prevent drug dealers from making counterfeit pills laced with deadly drugs.

BREAKING: Attorney General @JoshStein_ released the following statement after @NC_Governor signed SB206 into law today to address the growing threat of counterfeit pills in North Carolina. https://t.co/kXSnDz7oLz pic.twitter.com/FH9nWfUdDY — NC Attorney General (@NCAGO) May 19, 2023

Stein said fake prescription pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other dangerous drugs have become more widely available and more lethal.

Full text of the bill: https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2023/Bills/Senate/PDF/S206v7.pdf

