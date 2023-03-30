NC AG applauds state Senate passage of bill that stiffen penalties for those that make counterfeit pills

North Carolina’ attorney general is applauding the state Senate passage of the Stop Counterfeit Pill Act, which updates North Carolina law to address the growing threat of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, or other dangerous drugs.

Attorney General Josh Stein said there is no good reason to have the pill presses that can be used to make counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and other opioids.

“People procure pill presses for one reason: to poison North Carolinians with illicit drugs,” said Stein. “We are seeing too many of our neighbors die from counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and other opioids. This bill will provide law enforcement with the tools it needs to stop dealers and traffickers from selling these dangerous drugs. I am proud to continue to work alongside Sen. Tom McInnis to fight back against the scourge of fentanyl, and I commend his unwavering commitment.”

McInnis is the bill’s primary sponsor and he called it another tool to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemic in the state.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including young people.

The Stop Counterfeit Pills Act strengthens existing North Carolina law by making it a felony to possess equipment knowing or intending that it will be used to manufacture a controlled substance.