© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC AG applauds state Senate passage of bill that stiffen penalties for those that make counterfeit pills

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Empty-Pill-Bottles-for-Shortage.png
North Carolina’ attorney general is applauding the state Senate passage of the Stop Counterfeit Pill Act, which updates North Carolina law to address the growing threat of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, or other dangerous drugs.

North Carolina’ attorney general is applauding the state Senate passage of the Stop Counterfeit Pill Act, which updates North Carolina law to address the growing threat of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, or other dangerous drugs.

Attorney General Josh Stein said there is no good reason to have the pill presses that can be used to make counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and other opioids.

“People procure pill presses for one reason: to poison North Carolinians with illicit drugs,” said Stein. “We are seeing too many of our neighbors die from counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and other opioids. This bill will provide law enforcement with the tools it needs to stop dealers and traffickers from selling these dangerous drugs. I am proud to continue to work alongside Sen. Tom McInnis to fight back against the scourge of fentanyl, and I commend his unwavering commitment.”

McInnis is the bill’s primary sponsor and he called it another tool to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemic in the state.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including young people.

The Stop Counterfeit Pills Act strengthens existing North Carolina law by making it a felony to possess equipment knowing or intending that it will be used to manufacture a controlled substance.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs