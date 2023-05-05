Manhunt underway for Walmart police standoff suspect who escaped custody from ENC hospital

Police are searching for a man that was involved in a four-hour standoff at Walmart in Wallace on Wednesday, after he escaped from the hospital Thursday evening.

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office said Jerry Flakes Jr. was shot by officers after pointing a rifle at them during the incident.

He was taken to ECU Health in Kenansville but later escaped. Duplin County officials say Flakes was in the custody of hospital police while undergoing a mental evaluation.

Deputies add that he should be considered dangerous, and Sheriff Stratton Stokes is encouraging people to lock their vehicles and homes.

Anyone who sees Flakes or knows his location is asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.