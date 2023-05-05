© 2023 Public Radio East
Manhunt underway for Walmart police standoff suspect who escaped custody from ENC hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
Jerry Flakes Jr.jpg
(Photo: Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
/
Police are searching for a man that was involved in a four-hour standoff at Walmart in Wallace on Wednesday, after he escaped from the hospital Thursday evening.

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office said Jerry Flakes Jr. was shot by officers after pointing a rifle at them during the incident.

He was taken to ECU Health in Kenansville but later escaped. Duplin County officials say Flakes was in the custody of hospital police while undergoing a mental evaluation.

Deputies add that he should be considered dangerous, and Sheriff Stratton Stokes is encouraging people to lock their vehicles and homes.

Anyone who sees Flakes or knows his location is asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
