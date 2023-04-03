© 2023 Public Radio East
Last Resort Fire 56% contained, landowner charged with starting it

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
The North Carolina Forest Service says that despite strong winds across the area on Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrell County is 5,280 acres and now 56% contained.

There are 79 firefighters from the N.C. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service working to put the fire out.

Officials say there are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

And the forest service said fire danger will be elevated in areas across the state this week.

The Southern Coastal Plain, foothills and mountains will experience periods of high and, in some instances, critical fire danger.

If outdoor burning can wait, officials say you should let it.

The Last Resort Fire started as a debris burn on private property and jumped containment lines and onto U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services property later that evening.

Last Week, the landowner was charged with willfully or negligently setting fire to wood and fields. The Forest Service did not release the person’s name.

The violation carries up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

