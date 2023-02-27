Three ENC communities receive grant money for improvements to water systems
Governor Roy Cooper has announced $462.9 million in funding for 249 infrastructure projects in 80 communities statewide that will strengthen North Carolina’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems.
Among the ENC projects:
- Town of Bath in Beaufort County will receive $9.8 M for a project that will send wastewater from the town to the City of Washington's wastewater treatment plant via a new lift station and force main.
- Town of Morehead City in Carteret County will receive $5 M for Calico Creek Stormwater Improvements, constructing nature-based stormwater control measures along neighborhood streets to improve water quality in the impaired creek.
- Town of Nags Head in Dare County will receive $2.9 M for stormwater infrastructure improvements, constructing an innovative stormwater quantity project to reduce the frequency, depth, and duration of flooding.