No tuition increase for UNC System in-state students

Tuition for North Carolina residents will remain frozen at all universities within the UNC System.

The UNC Board of Governors on Thursday approved tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year, and say it’s the seventh year in a row that in-state tuition has not been increased.

There will be some fee changes at several universities.

East Carolina University’s mandatory fees will increase by $16, but North Carolina State will see a $23 drop in fees. Fees at UNC-Chapel Hill will remain unchanged.

Some tuition increases were approved for graduate students and out-of-state students.