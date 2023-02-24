© 2023 Public Radio East
No tuition increase for UNC System in-state students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST
UNC system logo.jpg
(University of North Carolina System logo)
/

Tuition for North Carolina residents will remain frozen at all universities within the UNC System.

The UNC Board of Governors on Thursday approved tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year, and say it’s the seventh year in a row that in-state tuition has not been increased.

There will be some fee changes at several universities.

East Carolina University’s mandatory fees will increase by $16, but North Carolina State will see a $23 drop in fees. Fees at UNC-Chapel Hill will remain unchanged.

Some tuition increases were approved for graduate students and out-of-state students.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
