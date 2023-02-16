State treasurer takes aim at compensation for North Carolina hospital executives

State Treasurer Dale Folwell is again criticizing hospital finances, this time taking aim at executive compensation.

In what is now the fifth report critical of hospital finances, Folwell says there has been a widening income gap across the state's nonprofit hospitals.

"We're seeing a massive transfer of wealth from workers to hospital executives."

Folwell says Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods was paid nearly $10 million dollars in 2021, the highest paid hospital CEO in the state. Atrium says Woods and all executive pay is justified because the large hospital system needs to attract business savvy leaders.

Relations between Folwell and the state's health leaders has grown increasingly hostile over the years. Folwell says hospitals overcharge while health leaders say the treasurer should focus on other ways to reduce health costs.

