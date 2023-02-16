© 2023 Public Radio East
Rocky Mount man charged after child, 6, took a handgun to school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST
A police badge.
iStockphoto
Police arrested a Rocky Mount man after a 6-year-old took a gun to school.

Marvin Davis, 58, is charged with failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor, a misdemeanor.

The unloaded handgun was found in the boy’s backpack at Fairview Elementary School on Tuesday.

Police said no threats were made with the weapon and the child never displayed it.

Davis and the boy are not related but officials said they live in the same house.

He is scheduled to be in court on March 1.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
