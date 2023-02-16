Rocky Mount man charged after child, 6, took a handgun to school

Police arrested a Rocky Mount man after a 6-year-old took a gun to school.

Marvin Davis, 58, is charged with failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor, a misdemeanor.

The unloaded handgun was found in the boy’s backpack at Fairview Elementary School on Tuesday.

Police said no threats were made with the weapon and the child never displayed it.

Davis and the boy are not related but officials said they live in the same house.

He is scheduled to be in court on March 1.