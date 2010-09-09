© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Army Brass Still Don't Think Brain Injuries Count

By T. Christian Miller,
Daniel Zwerdling
Published September 9, 2010 at 3:00 PM EDT

The Purple Heart is the most powerful symbol that a soldier has sacrificed for his or her country. For generations, the military has awarded Purple Hearts to soldiers wounded in action. But an investigation by NPR and ProPublica has found that Army commanders routinely deny Purple Hearts to soldiers who've suffered concussions from explosions -- even though Army regulations say they merit the award. Four soldiers have struggled to get Purple Hearts -- and medical help.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

T. Christian Miller
Daniel Zwerdling
Daniel Zwerdling is a correspondent in NPR's Investigations Unit.
See stories by Daniel Zwerdling