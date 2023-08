Sens. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are ramping up their campaigns across Texas and Ohio ahead of the states' March 4 Democratic primaries. But voters are focused on very different issues in the two states.

Two newspaper editors — Kevin Riley of the Dayton Daily News, and John Kanelis of the Amarillo Globe-News — talk to Liane Hansen about what are the top issues in their communities.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.