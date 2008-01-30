© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Housing Crisis, Economy Top Issues for Candidates

By Adam Davidson,
Michele Norris
Published January 30, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Presidential candidates are weighing in on how to address the subprime mortgage crisis.

Hillary Clinton is calling for a five-year freeze on adjustable mortgage rates, to help those threatened with foreclosure. Barack Obama is calling for legislation to eliminate predatory lending. And Mitt Romney wants to make a larger number of homeowners eligible for help from the FHA.

But the housing downturn is just one of the economic issues addressed by the candidates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Adam Davidson
Adam Davidson is a contributor to Planet Money, a co-production of NPR and This American Life. He also writes the weekly "It's the Economy" column for the New York Times Magazine.
See stories by Adam Davidson
Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris