Housing Crisis, Economy Top Issues for Candidates

Presidential candidates are weighing in on how to address the subprime mortgage crisis.

Hillary Clinton is calling for a five-year freeze on adjustable mortgage rates, to help those threatened with foreclosure. Barack Obama is calling for legislation to eliminate predatory lending. And Mitt Romney wants to make a larger number of homeowners eligible for help from the FHA.

But the housing downturn is just one of the economic issues addressed by the candidates.

