Big Dogs Top Underdogs in NCAA Tournament
The teams the experts most expected to advance survive three rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
It's rare for four No. 1 seeds to be alive so deep into the tournament. But Florida, Kansas, Ohio State and North Carolina play on. So do No. 2 seeds Georgetown, UCLA and Memphis, joined by No. 3 seed Oregon.
Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Ron Rapoport talks basketball with Scott Simon.
