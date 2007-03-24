Big Dogs Top Underdogs in NCAA Tournament

Jim McIsaac / Getty Images / Getty Images Nick Young of USC stood tall, but the University of North Carolina Tar Heels prevailed to reach the next round.

The teams the experts most expected to advance survive three rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

It's rare for four No. 1 seeds to be alive so deep into the tournament. But Florida, Kansas, Ohio State and North Carolina play on. So do No. 2 seeds Georgetown, UCLA and Memphis, joined by No. 3 seed Oregon.

Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Ron Rapoport talks basketball with Scott Simon.

