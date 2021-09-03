© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Canadian Politician Tried To Win Hearts And Minds With Food

Published September 3, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. They say the best way to win hearts and minds is through food. Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh knows this. That's why he tried to show up to a campaign event with a food truck - a poutine food truck, more specifically. But that's when the wheels came off the event, literally, because the truck's wheel came off, so it was delayed. Now, rather than take it as bad omen, Singh joked the high-quality cheese curds had been too heavy for the truck. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.