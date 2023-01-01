PSA Submission Guidelines

Public Radio East broadcasts free messages--public service announcements--about, and maintains an online Community Calendar of events presented by non-profit organizations across Eastern North Carolina. All submissions are reviewed for brevity and compliance with FCC messaging guidelines for public media prior to broadcast and publication. For an event to qualify for broadcast, the information must first be submitted here.

Help us avoid duplicated events: Be sure someone else has not already submitted the event before proceeding.

Follow these guidelines when submitting your event:

· Keep the description to a maximum of 60 words.

· Exclude comparatives and adjectives like "best, entertaining, fun, interesting."

· Do not include direct calls to action, like “bring your chairs and blankets” or “be sure to attend.” Opt instead for "attendees must provide their own seating," or "doors open at 8 a.m."

· Do not copy and paste press releases into the description field.

· Submit your PSA at least two weeks in advance of the event. (And remember: The earlier you get it to us, the more we can air it!)

· Confirm that all information is correct before clicking “Submit Event."

You cannot edit event information after submission.

Contact us at psa@publicradioeast.org if you notice inaccurate information in calendar listings.

For information on PRE serving as Media Sponsor of your event through an in-kind partnership, contact Tony Noel at tnoel@publicradioeast.org.

If you agree to these guidelines, post your Public Service Announcement here.

