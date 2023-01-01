© 2023 Public Radio East
The House Appropriations Bill Eliminates Public Media Funding

The House Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (Labor-HHS-Education) Appropriations Subcommittees released its draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations legislation that proposed to zero out federal funding for public media. The bill eliminates funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), public radio and television’s single largest source of funding, and Interconnection, public media’s distribution network that enables viewers and listeners to receive programs and emergency alerts. Multiple studies confirm that ending funding would devastate, if not destroy, public media, resulting in the loss of programs and services or stations going off air.

Protect My Public Media, a coalition of grassroots advocates and public media stations and organizations, is coordinating outreach to Congress. To learn more about this effort and how you can help, visit www.protectmypublicmedia.org.