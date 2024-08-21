League of Women Voters of Carteret County host reception to honor women leaders

The League of Women Voters of Carteret County is set to host its annual WOmen in Excellence Reception on Thursday. The event celebrates Women's Equality Day, commemorating the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote, and honors women leaders' contributions to the community.

Carol Geer, president of the League of Women Voters of Carteret County, explains the significance of hosting the event on Women's Equality Day.

"We're celebrating 100 years of women voting," she said, noting that in 1919 when the amendment was ratified some 20 million women earned suffrage. "Now there's over 89 million registered today."

The reception will honor eight local women who make significant contributions to their community. Among those being recognized are Ava Bryant of the Boys and Girls Club and Dr. Tracy Mancini, president of Carteret Community College. Other honorees include Kay Coole, executive director of the Crystal Coast Hospice House, and several women involved in food recover programs.

Geer emphasizes the importance of honoring these women.

"We like to recognize these individuals because nobody really does, and it's also a celebration of women surrounding women being given the right to vote. We're tying it all together."

The event serves multiple purposes. It also aims to raise awareness about important community organizations.

"A lot of these organizations in the past that we've recognized ... a lot of them aren't recognized or people don't even know of the organizations that they exist."

The League of Women Voters, founding in 1920, is a nonpartisan civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. The Carteret County chapter has been active since 1996, conducting educational events, voter registration drives, and candidate forums to engage voters.

The Women in Excellence Reception takes place at Promised Land Market in Morehead City. It is open to the public, with tickets available for $25.