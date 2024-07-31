© 2024 Public Radio East
Greenville cleaning chemicals company to invest $10 million in new Pitt County facility

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published July 31, 2024 at 7:48 AM EDT
UNX-Christeyns

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday the cleaning chemicals company UNX-Christeyns is expanding its operations in Pitt County.

The company said it'll invest $10 million on a new facility, adding 21 new jobs. This marks the third major economic announcement for the area this year, following the arrival of a solar panel manufacturer and the Japanese medical device company, Nipro, which is set to add 230 new jobs.

Governor Cooper emphasized these expansions affirm North Carolina's business friendly environment. UNX said it will consolidate its operations into a new 70,000 square-foot facility that will enhance its ability to produce sustainable cleaning products.

CEO Josh Lilley expressed gratitude for state support, highlighting the creation of a state-of-the art manufacturing site.

Supported by a 40,000 dollar grant from the One North Carolina Fund, local leaders welcomed the $10 million dollar expansion as a boost to the area's economy.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan Shaffer
