Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament reels in fun and charity for young anglers

Despite some stormy weather to start, the 4th Annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament in Morehead City is reeling in excitement. The tournament, geared toward anglers 16, held its first full day of fishing today, with 12-year-old Reagan Cain reeling in the first billfish this morning. The event's goal is to grow the sport by getting young anglers like Cain involved. The tournament also raises money for kids' charities in Eastern North Carolina.

Organizers haven't let the damp weather dampen their enthusiasm. A well-attended kick-off event at the Crystal Coast Civic Center last night served as a launching pad for the tournament weekend. Many junior anglers expressed excitement about the upcoming days of fishing.

While fewer teams have registered so far for this year’s tournament (27 boats compared to 73 in 2023), spirits are high. Two boats took to the water today, and tournament organizers expect a fuller field this weekend as the weather forecast improves. Registration remains open until Saturday morning, so aspiring anglers still have a chance to join.

The tournament follows a catch-and-release format, focusing on marlin, wahoo, and dolphin. Often fishing with family and loved ones, junior anglers are incentivized with an extra 25 points for each billfish reeled in.

“It’s just like the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and our Lady Angler Tournament, but it's specifically designed for kids,” Carlee Sharpe, a tournament organizer, said.

On the line is $87,000 in prize winnings, including $25,000 for the top boat. While every participant receives a medal, the top three boats, along with the top ten dolphin and wahoo catches, will be awarded unique trophies. The highlight, however, is the coveted first-place trophy: a hefty silver sculpture depicting a sailfish chasing prey, alongside a blue marlin and a white marlin - a tribute to the coveted "Grand Slam" catch of three billfish species.

"It's a little crazy at the awards banquet, but it's a good time,” Sharpe said. “All the kids love it. It's a lot of smiling faces and it makes it all worth it."

The event is also a fundraiser for Eastern North Carolina children's charities, with the primary beneficiary being the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain. To date, the tournament has raised $90,00 over the years for this organization, and all proceeds contribute to the Big Rock Foundation's overall charitable efforts, exceeding $10 million since 1986.

For those following the action, updates are readily available. Tournament organizers recommend following the Big Rock's social, website, or even downloading the Big Rock app for real-time updates.