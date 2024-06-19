© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal bill saves jobs at Seymour Johnson, increases pay for service members

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 19, 2024 at 7:35 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

The Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act passed last week, and it includes several provisions that benefit military installations and service members in eastern North Carolina.

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis said the most important is a provision to stop the Air Force from eliminating F-15E aircraft at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and cutting the 520 jobs that come with them.

The bill also includes a nearly 20% pay raise for junior enlisted service members (that’s E-4 and below) and 4.5% basic pay increase for all other service members.

Congressman Greg Murphy, said the funding package includes nearly $300 million for installations in eastern North Carolina. In addition, Murphy said the bill addresses chronic underfunding of housing maintenance to address poor conditions like sewage overflows, gas leaks, and mold.
PRE News
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston