Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina
New ENC reentry program seeks to help young adults leaving prison

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT
A new reentry program for formerly incarcerated young adults launched Thursday in New Bern.

The Juvenile Reentry Employment Program (JREP) held its first meeting at the Volt Center in New Bern. The newly formed program is a partnership between the state juvenile justice department, Craven Community College and local nonprofits.

JREP aims to help those ages 17-19 who are leaving incarceration transition into adult life. The cornerstone piece of the program is its focus on vocational training. The Volt Center at Craven Community College offers certifications in HVAC, manufacturing, carpentry, plumbing, and other trade skills.

According to a 2022 report by the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission, 49% percent of adults released from prison are re-arrested within two years. The reason for that high figures, advocates, say is because there are several barriers to reintegrating into society -- chief among those is employment.

By boosting employment prospects through vocational training, JREP aims to reduce recidivism rates among young adults. The program serves people from Pitt, Craven, Pamlico and Carteret Counties who are returning to the area.

Nicole Sullivan is the Director of Reentry Program within the state's Department of Public Safety. She says the program is a model for the state and comes at a time when the department is seeing more young adults.

"With Raise the Age, those numbers are growing in terms of folks coming in to the juvenile system who are going to be older as they transition and are going to need this support. That is a growing population for [the juvenile justice department]," Sullivan said at yesterday's meeting.

Raise the Age is a 2019 law that keeps every juvenile with nonviolent offenses out of adult corrections.

JREP is an expansion from and earlier program, between the Craven County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, the community college, and the Methodist Home for Children, which provides transitional housing. That earlier program served only Craven County youth. Aiden Hailey was once incarcerated as a teen, and he's a participant of that earlier program.

"Thanks to the Volt Center, I have a job now and make pretty good money. I can afford my own place right down the road," Hailey said to a room full of applause.

Now the program has full state backing and has expanded to include four Eastern North Carolina counties. Funded by state and federal grants, those enrolled in the program will also receive housing and transportation assistance through a network of local nonprofits, as well as post-release supervision that is similar to probation with a state juvenile court counselor.
