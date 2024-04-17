Sen. Tillis files bill to raise compensation for disabled veterans, military survivors

Compensation for veterans with military-related disabilities and military survivors could be increasing under a newly proposed federal bill.

Senator Thom Tillis, alongside Senators Jon Tester of Montana and Jerry Moran of Kansas, filed the Veterans' Compensation Cost of Living Adjustment Act to raise disability compensation to account for inflation.

Tillis said in a statement the 3-page bill is a "commonsense measure meant to reflect the true cost of living, so no veteran has to worry about making ends meet."

If approved, the Veteran's Administration would increase compensation according to October's Consumer Price Index and go into effect as early as December 1st of this year.