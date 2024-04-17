© 2024 Public Radio East
Internet company settles lawsuit over slow speeds in Western NC

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published April 17, 2024 at 6:42 AM EDT
NCDIT Broadband Infrastructure Office

The North Carolina Attorney General's Office has announced a $20 million settlement with a major Western North Carolina internet provider and that will require it to make investments in infrastructure.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced the settlement agreement Tuesday with Frontier Communications of America, the sole internet provider for some parts of western North Carolina.

Stein’s office said it had received complaints that the company’s service operated at much slower speeds than promised. Frontier denied those claims, and the settlement doesn't say it violated the law.

The agreement requires Frontier to make payments over four years, including $300,000 in restitution to customers affected by slower speeds.
