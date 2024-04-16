First Lady Jill Biden visits North Carolina, talks college-career pipeline

First lady Jill Biden visited Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) in Greensboro yesterday afternoon. She spoke with local education leaders and students about early access to career pathways.

The visit comes about a month after the Biden administration announced a proposal called Classroom to Career, which would give every student in the country a chance to take community college courses while in high school.

During her visit to GTCC, First Lady Jill Biden said that this would expose students to job training earlier, give them a head start on their degree, and make college more affordable – things she says are already happening right here.

“North Carolina has been a leader in providing those opportunities, and is exemplary in transforming high school into a place that prepares students for jobs,” she said.

Biden heard from a few Triad students about their experiences with dual enrollment programs during a roundtable discussion. She was also joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley.

Biden stopped by Pitt Community College early in the morning to meet with PCC leaders.