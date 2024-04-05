© 2024 Public Radio East
Polish attic ladder maker selects Elizabeth City as first US manufacturing facility

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published April 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM EDT

This week the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that a Polish manufacturer would establish its first U.S. assembly plant in northeastern North Carolina.

LMFakro, manufactures attic ladders, will create 23 new jobs in Pasquotank County.

While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage is estimated to be more than $47,000 , potentially creating an annual payroll impact of more than $1 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $60,000 was awarded from the One North Carolina Fund.
Kelly Batchelor
