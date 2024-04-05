$750 million for affordable housing approved by Local Government Commission

The state has upped its financing for affordable housing this week.

On Tuesday, the Local Government Commission approved more than $750 million in bonds for the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

This latest approval comes after a March report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition found the number of affordable homes is dwarfed by the number of extremely low-income households in the state.

The money generated will help finance homes for low- and moderate-income families. It’s the second request in that amount in as many years, and is nearly double the total approved funding for 2022.