Down East Wood Ducks begin final season in Kinston this weekend

The Down East Wood Ducks are gearing up for what will be their last season at historic Grainer Stadium with a three-game home series this weekend against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The minor league baseball team’s roster hosts five top-30 prospects for the Texas Rangers, their MLB affiliate.

Grainger Stadium has hosted the Wood Ducks since 2017, but last year the Rangers announced they're moving the club to Spartanburg, South Carolina. Opening game is this Friday at 7.