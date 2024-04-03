© 2024 Public Radio East
Down East Wood Ducks begin final season in Kinston this weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:35 AM EDT
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
The Down East Wood Ducks are gearing up for what will be their last season at historic Grainer Stadium with a three-game home series this weekend against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The minor league baseball team’s roster hosts five top-30 prospects for the Texas Rangers, their MLB affiliate.

Grainger Stadium has hosted the Wood Ducks since 2017, but last year the Rangers announced they're moving the club to Spartanburg, South Carolina. Opening game is this Friday at 7.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer