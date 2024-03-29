State officials to revoke license of wilderness camp after 12-year-old's death

North Carolina officials are seeking to revoke the license of Trails North Carolina, a wilderness camp where a 12-year-old boy died earlier this year.

The NC Dept. of Health Human Services sent letters Thursday to the for-profit camp for troubled youth, saying it had violated several state regulations including one that require mental health facilities to protect clients from abuse.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in February that it “appeared to not be natural.”

State officials have levied an $18,000 fine and a criminal investigation is ongoing.