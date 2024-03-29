© 2024 Public Radio East
State officials to revoke license of wilderness camp after 12-year-old's death

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 29, 2024 at 8:14 AM EDT
Lake Toxaway
Lake Toxaway

North Carolina officials are seeking to revoke the license of Trails North Carolina, a wilderness camp where a 12-year-old boy died earlier this year.

The NC Dept. of Health Human Services sent letters Thursday to the for-profit camp for troubled youth, saying it had violated several state regulations including one that require mental health facilities to protect clients from abuse.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in February that it “appeared to not be natural.”

State officials have levied an $18,000 fine and a criminal investigation is ongoing.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
