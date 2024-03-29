© 2024 Public Radio East
New Bern-based plastic parts manufacturer to layoff up to 120 workers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 29, 2024 at 8:34 AM EDT

A Craven County company has alerted the state that it’s planning a mass layoff that will result in the termination of as many as 120 workers within the next two months.

Wirthwein New Bern Corp. has a plant west of New Bern where it makes plastic parts for dishwashers and the automotive industry. The German-based company has operated in New Bern for more than 20 years.

Wirthwein cites "business circumstances" as the reason for layoffs, according to paperwork filed with the North Carolina Commerce Department.

Companies that have announced plans to either close a facility or conduct a mass personnel layoff are Commonly required to file with the state.
PRE News
Annette Weston-Riggs
