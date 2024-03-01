© 2024 Public Radio East
Oriental celebrates 125 years with weekend full of events

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 1, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST
The town's mascot, a dragon, marching through Oriental as part of the Annual New Year's Eve Dragon Run.
via Town of Oriental's Facebook
The Town of Oriental is celebrating 125 years this weekend. Today's events include a marathon history series covering the town's development from 1899 to present. This year's theme is Year of the Dragon, and tomorrow, the town will break out the dragon mascot for its street parade. Ginger Barnett, an organizer for the celebration, says the weekend will be full of events for everyone.

"We will have about 40 food and craft vendors at Lou Mac Park tomorrow as well as music from noon to 8:30 with all Oriental musicians," Barnett said.

Founded in 1899, the town's early economy was supported by lumber, fishing and farming. As those industries began declining in the 1950s with the end of rail service to the area, Oriental's claim to fame as "Sailing Capital of North Carolina" started taking hold. In 1960, just four sailboats called Oriental home. Today, more there are more than 3,000. To mark the occasion, the town is hosting events throughout the weekend, including vendors, live music and a parade.

"We have a sailboat parade that's gonna be out in the water at 2 right off of Lou Mac Park," Barnett said.

The street parade is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 with a boat parade and race set for two tomorrow. A complete schedule of this weekend's festivities is available here at towndock.net.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
