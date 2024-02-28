Head of EPA visit New Bern, talks Supreme Court and billions of dollars in federal spending for local projects

The administrator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency held roundtable yesterday in New Bern with local leaders . . . As PRE's Ryan Shaffer reports, the session focused on how small, rural communities can get a slice of the billions of dollars of funding flowing from Washington . . .

EPA Administrator Michael Regan met with New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham, Pollocksville Mayor Jay Bender, and other Craven and Jones County leaders to learn how small communities can secure federal funding for local environmental and water infrastructure projects. For city's like Havelock, which are spending millions to repair their wastewater infrastructure, Regan said there is funding set aside for rural, underserved communities, like $3 billion set aside for environmental justice projects.

"We also know that some communities are disproportionately impacted by that waste, that's where these environmental justice dollars come into play," Regan said in response to question's about Havelock's case.

For smaller communities, it can be a struggle to secure funding for massive projects. They either don't have the dedicated personnel or even know where to look. Regan said his department also has regional offices to help cities through the process.

Regan spent most of the meeting talking about how local cities can use the billions of dollars from his agency to support local projects, but in the background are Supreme Court cases that could make it harder federal regulators, like the EPA, to implement new rules. Last year, the Supreme Court pared back an EPA regulation regarding wetlands protection

"With some of the recent rulings, it's a bit disappointing. We're here in New Bern, our wetlands, our Pocosins are so important to filter pollution and for our economies," he said, adding that regardless of how the case turns out that he will follow the court's order and continue using his authority to bolster environmental protections and reduce pollution. "Clean air and clean water should be something everyone has access to."

This session, the Court is considering a case that could restrict an agency's ability to interpret existing laws. Currently, courts will defer to agency interpretations of ambiguous laws when developing rules in response to legislation. This is known as Chevron deference and a case pending in the Supreme Court could overturn that practice.