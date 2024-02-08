Proposed project to expand walkways, biking in New Bern, NCDOT asks for public input

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a project that’ll link Downtown New Bern to many of the city’s major parks.

The project, called New Bern Downtown Parks Link, aims to create pedestrian and bicycle safe routes throughout the city, as well as paved greenways along the Neuse River.

Spanning from Stevenson Road to Union Point Park, the proposed plan will connect Barber Elementary, Oaks Road Elementary, Jack Smith Creek Wetlands, Glenburnie Park, and George Street Park.

To pursue the project, right of ways around Lake Tyler and along an active railway.

The proposed route will become part of the East Coast Greenway's "complementary route" through North Carolina, serving as an eastern alternative to the spine route through the center of the state. The East Coast Greenway is a more than 3,000-mile biking and walking route from Maine to Florida.

The project is still in the planning phase and NCDOT is seeking public input.