© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposed project to expand walkways, biking in New Bern, NCDOT asks for public input

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 8, 2024 at 7:37 AM EST
Courtesy NCDOT

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a project that’ll link Downtown New Bern to many of the city’s major parks.

The project, called New Bern Downtown Parks Link, aims to create pedestrian and bicycle safe routes throughout the city, as well as paved greenways along the Neuse River.

Spanning from Stevenson Road to Union Point Park, the proposed plan will connect Barber Elementary, Oaks Road Elementary, Jack Smith Creek Wetlands, Glenburnie Park, and George Street Park.

To pursue the project, right of ways around Lake Tyler and along an active railway.

The proposed route will become part of the East Coast Greenway's "complementary route" through North Carolina, serving as an eastern alternative to the spine route through the center of the state. The East Coast Greenway is a more than 3,000-mile biking and walking route from Maine to Florida.

The project is still in the planning phase and NCDOT is seeking public input.

Courtesy NCDOT
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer