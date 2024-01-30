© 2024 Public Radio East
A new plan to protect endangered bat species in western North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published January 30, 2024 at 8:26 AM EST
State environmental officials released a plan to protect a rare bat species in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Virginia-big eared bat is listed on both the state and federal endangered species lists and wasn’t spotted in North Carolina until 1981.

The plan — released last week by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission — outlines a series of actions to preserve the species, including monitoring hibernation sites, preventing human disturbances and creating conservation easements near breeding sites.

The report notes that while the number counted in last year’s census was a record-high 462, a majority were found in just two caves.

The Virginia-big-eared bat likes to "hang out" in caves and mines, and it hibernates for most of winter. The plan is open for public comment until March 1.
Ryan Shaffer
