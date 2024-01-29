Lane shifts required for Havelock bypass construction over next few weeks as project nears completion

As construction on the Havelock Bypass continues, N.C. Department of Transportation crews need to make some temporary changes to the traffic patterns on U.S. Hwy. 70.

From Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, and then again Feb. 4-8, one lane in each direction of Hwy. 70 will be closed - east of Havelock.

Crews will shift traffic within the lane closure and use a portable concrete barrier to split traffic.

The closure will allow crews to install a pipe underneath the highway. Drivers are encouraged to be alert and drive slowly through the work zone.

The Havelock bypass began construction in Sept. 2019 and is expected to be finished by Fall 2024. Beginning just north of Havelock and ending just south of the Craven-Carteret county line, the bypass is just project in the years-long effort to upgrade Hwy. 70 to interstate standards.

State officials say the new Interstate 42 will help improve traffic from Morehead City to Raleigh.

