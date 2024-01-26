First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina today

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting North Carolina today. It's another high-profile campaign stop in the state for her husband's re-election bid. WUNC's Rusty Jacobs reports.

President Joe Biden went for a milkshake at Cook Out following a speech about the economy in Raleigh last week, and Vice President Kamala Harris stumped in Charlotte a week before that.

The First Lady will visit Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem today to talk about the economy.

Catawba College Political Science Professor Michael Bitzer says the Biden campaign is trying to appeal to a demographic it sees as key to a win in November.

"Working class Americans and certainly a lot of them go through community colleges, get those kinds of degrees." Bitzer says even though primaries have just started.

A general election rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump is virtually guaranteed.