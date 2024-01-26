© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina today

PRE News & Ideas | By Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
Published January 26, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST
First lady Jill Biden speaks about gun violence during a White House Office of Gun Violence and Prevention event with K-12 principals in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP Photo
First lady Jill Biden speaks about gun violence during a White House Office of Gun Violence and Prevention event with K-12 principals in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting North Carolina today. It's another high-profile campaign stop in the state for her husband's re-election bid. WUNC's Rusty Jacobs reports.

President Joe Biden went for a milkshake at Cook Out following a speech about the economy in Raleigh last week, and Vice President Kamala Harris stumped in Charlotte a week before that.

The First Lady will visit Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem today to talk about the economy.

Catawba College Political Science Professor Michael Bitzer says the Biden campaign is trying to appeal to a demographic it sees as key to a win in November.

"Working class Americans and certainly a lot of them go through community colleges, get those kinds of degrees." Bitzer says even though primaries have just started.

A general election rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump is virtually guaranteed.
PRE News
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
See stories by Rusty Jacobs, WUNC