RFK Jr. seeks signatures to appear on North Carolina presidential ballot

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., stopped by North Carolina for a rally in Raleigh.

He spoke at length about his time as an environmental lawyer litigating against Smithfield Foods and other big industries over pollution. He said economic development and environmental protection are not in conflict with each other.

KENNEDY CUT. “That is a false choice . . .

Kennedy announced he’s seeking the necessary 83,000 signatures to get on the November ballot in North Carolina. So far, Kennedy has qualified for the ballot in New Hampshire and Utah.

During his campaign, Kennedy's voiced a number of debunked theories, including that Wi-Fi causes cancer, antidepressants are at fault for school shootings, and the longest-running claim that vaccines cause autism in children.

A member of one the U.S's major Democratic political dynasties, Kennedy first ran in the Democratic primary as a challenger to President Joe Biden before choosing to run as an independent.