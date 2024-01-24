© 2024 Public Radio East
A hundred cold-stunned sea turtles found on North Carolina's beaches.

By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:25 AM EST
The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center has cared for 147 turtles and have released 110 so far this year.
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center
The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology took in 109 cold-stunned sea turtles from Cape Lookout on Sunday.

Officials say just 36 of them survived, and those that died will be reserved for research purposes.

The survivors will be transferred to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City to complete their rehabilitation before release.

Officials at Cape Lookout National Seashore say anyone that finds a sea turtle on the beach should call the NC Sea Turtle Standing Network Hotline and the turtles should not be put back into the water.
Annette Weston-Riggs
