A hundred cold-stunned sea turtles found on North Carolina's beaches.

The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology took in 109 cold-stunned sea turtles from Cape Lookout on Sunday.

Officials say just 36 of them survived, and those that died will be reserved for research purposes.

The survivors will be transferred to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City to complete their rehabilitation before release.

Officials at Cape Lookout National Seashore say anyone that finds a sea turtle on the beach should call the NC Sea Turtle Standing Network Hotline and the turtles should not be put back into the water.