© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville off the air
PRE News

Gov. Cooper says UNC shooting is 'horrifically commonplace'

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Governor Cooper spoke in Kinston today at the mayor's Crime Intervention Task Force meeting. He said most gun deaths are not covered in the media and that proper firearm storage is one measure for gunowners to prevent gun deaths among minors.
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
Governor Cooper spoke in Kinston today at the mayor's Crime Intervention Task Force meeting. He said most gun deaths are not covered in the media and that proper firearm storage is one measure for gunowners to prevent gun deaths among minors.

Governor Roy Cooper spoke in Kinston today at the mayor's Crime Intervention Task Force meeting. The event was held to promote the state's NC SAFE campaign, a nonpartisan public education campaign. The campaign seeks to address the rise in gun-related deaths by promoting firearm storage in the home and away from children.

Gun deaths have surpassed car accidents as the number one cause of death for those under 18 in North Carolina, according to 2020 data, the most recent available.

"Every day 5 people die every day in North Carolina from a firearm," Cooper said. "The number cause of death among children in this state and country is being shot by a gun."

Cooper and other speakers say the rise in gun deaths is due in part to more people owning guns and not storing them properly. During the pandemic, the number of first-time gunowners increased in the state and nationally. NC SAFE is blanketing TV with ads to educate gun owners to store firearms in their home in a gun safe or with a gun lock.

"Gun owners must be responsible for the guns that they own, they must work to keep them from being stolen," Cooper said. "They must work to keep them away from children. They must work to keep them away from people considering suicide."

Deputy Secretary of Juvenile Justice William Lassiter says his department has seen a rise in the number of children receiving gun-related charges. More than 4,500 minors faced gun-related charges in 2022, the highest in five years.

"We went from 4% to 13% of juveniles of possessing firearms when committing a crime," Lassiter said. "They're reason kids are getting access to firearms are two things. One, they're taking them from their parents. . . The other place is vehicles. They're stealing them from cars."

Governor Cooper said that while lawmakers disagree about laws banning assault weapons and improving background checks, there is an understanding that gunowners are responsible for their firearms. The GOP-led General Assembly approved funding last year for the NC SAFE campaign, which officially launched in June.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services finds that roughly 40% of guns stored in the home are also loaded and unlocked.

Today's event comes days after a graduate student shot his faculty advisor at UNC-Chapel Hill, Cooper's alma mater.

"An incident like that is horrifically commonplace in our state and nation," Cooper said.

The governor said school safety must be a priority and applauded law enforcement officials response.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer