Remembering Montford Point: 55 marines honored with replica Congressional Gold Medal

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
A handful of living Montford Point Marines attended today's ceremony at Camp Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. Montford Marine Alfonso Jones accepted a replica Congressional Gold Medal, while 54 were honored posthumously.

This year’s Montford Point Marine Ceremony honored the largest group of black marines in Jacksonville today. The annual event held at Lejeune Memorial Gardens remembers the lives and legacies of the first group of African American men to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Alfonso Jones was the only living Montford Point Marine to be honored today with a replica Congressional Gold Medal. 54 were recognized posthumously, and their families accepted the medal on their behalf.

"We must continue to champion the calls for the preservation of their legacy," James T. Averhart, president of the Montford Point Marine Association, said. "For this is not just Black history or Marine Corps history, this is American history, and the world should know about the Montford Point Marines.”

In 1942, the first group of Black marines trained in segregated facilities at Montford Point. Up until then, the Marine Corp enforced complete racial discrimination by denying black enlistees. More than 20,000 African Americans trained at Montford Point between 1942 and 1949, when the camp was decommissioned. Many Montford Marines fought overseas in battles such as Iwo Jima and the seizure of Okinawa.

Segregation in the Armed Forces ended in 1948, with an executive order by President Harry Truman.

The 2018 PRE series Montford Point Memories shares unedited interviews with the brave men who were among the first African Americans to serve in the Marine Corps.

Montford Point Marine Alfonso Jones accepts his replica Congressional Gold Medal at today's Montford Point Marine Ceremony in Jacksonville.
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
Montford Point Marine Alfonso Jones accepts his replica Congressional Gold Medal at today's Montford Point Marine Ceremony in Jacksonville.

Here's some of the stories and other audio captured at today's ceremony.

Montford Point Marine Theodore R. Britton, Jr. shares his reflections on the ceremony and Montford Point.

Theodore R. Britton, Jr., August 25, 2023

James T. Averhart's recounts the history of the Montford Point Marines. Averhart is the president of the Montford Point Marine Association.

James T. Averhart, president of Montford Point Marines Association, August 25, 2023

The Marines' Hymn concluded the ceremony.

Marines' Hymn, August 25, 2023

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
