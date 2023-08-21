© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Venus fly trap removed from endangered species list

By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
T. Howard
/
Carolina Beach State Park

The Venus Fly Trap has been removed from the U.S. Endangered Species List, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced.

The agency says the carnivorous plant is no longer facing an imminent threat of extinction now or in the foreseeable future and therefore does not warrant listing under the Endangered Species Act.

While the Venus flytrap occupies a narrow geographic range – growing wild only in North and South Carolina – the species is predicted to remain stable, because protection and active management is expected to remain unchanged.

The Venus flytrap still remains a state threatened species, though, under North Carolina law, and all populations are protected, making it a felony to poach them.

Venus flytrap grows in long-leaf pine wetlands in the coastal plain and sand hills of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. 

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
