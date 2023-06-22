Breaking: Possible tornado touched down in Kinston

Lenoir County Emergency Services officials say a possible tornado touched down at a furniture store in Kinston early this afternoon.

At just after noon, a severe thunderstorm hit Kinston, and witnesses said they saw what appeared to be a tornado hit the Furniture Fair in the Plaza Shopping Center at about that time.

Officials say some of the front windows of the store were blown out and the ceiling inside the store also collapsed.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Deputy Director Samuel Kornegay said the National Weather Service had been contacted and they said a severe thunderstorm was indicated on the radar that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings.

Kornegay said shortly after that, reports of downed power lines and trees started coming in.

The National Weather Service is sending representatives to determine if it was a tornado.

No significant injuries have been reported but officials are asking the public to avoid the area.