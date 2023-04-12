What the MLB can learn form the Down East Wood Ducks about recent rule changes

Major League Baseball announced significant changes to its centuries-old game in September – bigger bases, a pitch clock and a limit on how many times a pitcher can try to throw a baserunner out. Teams and fans are left wondering what impact that will have on this season of baseball, but minor league baseball teams – like the Down East Wood Ducks – have already played with and adjusted to the new rules.

The rule changes are intended to make the game safer, quicker and more action-packed. Major League baseball games have gradually grown longer over the last two decades – averaging 3 hours and 6 minutes last year, up 25 minutes from 2 decades earlier. This has frightened executives, who believe a shorter, more action-packed game is key to the sport's growth. In fact, surveys show fans want more action, a faster pace, and more balls in play. Meanwhile, the MLB player’s union has expressed its disapproval over two of the rules.

The changes are not out of the blue. They arise from a year of experimentation at the minor league level. Yosy Gallan an outfielder entering his third season of minor league baseball, his second with the Woodies. He shared what to expect with the new changes.

“The games are going to be quicker. You have to be at attention every game and every time and be into it because the game is going to be going by a lot faster," he said. "So, you have to be prepared.”

Data from last year’s minor league season show the average length of a game decreased by 20 minutes. Data also show more hits, more stolen bases, and more runs scored.

The Wood Ducks are a Single-A minor league team based in Kinston and owned by the Texas Rangers. They played under the rule changes last season, and they are still getting a handle on them, says new head coach Carlos Maldanado, especially for new pitchers who have to contend with a 15-second pitch clock if a runner is on base.

There’s a lot of guys here who haven’t pitched with the clock, so it’s important to know that they don’t have much time to throw a pitch," he said, adding the team has worked to adjust to the rules. "They know the rules, we worked on it in the spring training. They’re ready, so it shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Ryan Shaffer / PRE News & Ideas The Wood Ducks prepare for their opening day game against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Last year, there was an average of 1.73 pitch clock violations in the first week of minor league play, and this year, there’s already been many high-profile violations in Major league play. Marcus Stroman, a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs became the first in MLB history to violate the pitch-clock rule, ultimately leading to a walk, and Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres was the first to be ejected from a game in an argument over the pitch clock. As a batter, Machado took too long to step up to the plate, receiving his third strike without having seen the last pitch.

The minor leagues, however, learned to play with the pitch clock, averaging just 0.41 violations a game in week 24.

Brock Porter is new to the Wood Ducks – and, to professional baseball. Straight out of high school where there is no pitch clock, he’s adjusting to the new reality. He’s also a top prospect for the Rangers.

"You've got to make sure you’re working through it quicker than you normally would and glancing at the clock regularly to make sure you don’t get that pitch clock violation,” he said.

Pitchers must be more aware of their time on the mound, but the pitch clock is affecting batters, too. It’s a mixed bag, though – hits, strikeouts, and batting averages were up slightly for the minor leagues last season, while home runs were down.

"You definitely see more guys trying to steal bases and the pace of the game picks up," Development Coach Nick Janssen said. "It makes things more interesting and more action on the field."

More hits mean more baserunners. Which leads to the next rule change – pitchers are limited to just 2 pick-off attempts per batter. If they try for a third, it must be successful, or the baserunner is granted the next base. Pitcher Brock Porter again.

“I try to use it to keep that runner on, make sure he’s not going to steal on me, but at least you have two," Porter said. "You get one more, but you have to get him. If you don’t, know that he’s probably going to steal.”

It’s not the only rule affecting baserunning. The MLB has increased the size of bases by 3 inches square. This makes it safer for sliding baserunners and first basemen because it reduces the number of collisions.

“It’s a lot bigger, easier to touch," Janssen said. "I think it’s a good change because player safety is paramount."

These two rules – bigger bases and a limit on pick-off attempts – have led to more ambitious baserunning. Last year’s minor league season shows nearly 5,000 more stolen base attempts last year across all Minor League teams, while the number of baserunners caught decreased. Lastly, the bigger bases have induced fewer baserunning injuries.

With the changes, the Wood Ducks have adopted a more aggressive baserunning strategy.

“We’ve been working on it since spring training to take any opportunity we have,” Gallan said.

The fourth and final rule change concerns infield shifts. Over the last decade, more and more teams have deployed a strategy to place 3 infielders to the right of second base – especially with left-handed hitters. This placement was used for nearly a third of all batters last season in the Major Leagues and reduced the number of runners on base. That will no longer be allowed under the new rules. All infielders must be on the dirt at the beginning of each pitch with 2 on each side of second base.

This change has had a big impact on minor league play. Left-handed hitters were more likely to get on base last year, while infielders showed more athleticism to secure outs.

Though they’ve played with the new rules for a season already, the Wood Ducks welcomed the changes.

"I think you see more action in the game. More hits roll through. It gives more action for the fans, more balls in play, so it’s more fun to watch," Janssen said.