PRE News

State senate approves extension of pandemic-era driver's license law

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT

More young North Carolina drivers wouldn’t have to hold a learner’s permit as long before advancing to unsupervised driving in legislation approved by the state Senate.

The bill extends and modifies state law approved during the COVID-19 pandemic that shortened from 12 months to six the time a teenager had to hold the permit before getting a limited provisional license. That law expired this year.

The bill approved Thursday would reinstate the six months for 2023 before moving permanently to nine months. The bill now heading to the House also adjusts passenger limits for drivers with the limited license.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
