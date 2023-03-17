State senate approves extension of pandemic-era driver's license law

More young North Carolina drivers wouldn’t have to hold a learner’s permit as long before advancing to unsupervised driving in legislation approved by the state Senate.

The bill extends and modifies state law approved during the COVID-19 pandemic that shortened from 12 months to six the time a teenager had to hold the permit before getting a limited provisional license. That law expired this year.

The bill approved Thursday would reinstate the six months for 2023 before moving permanently to nine months. The bill now heading to the House also adjusts passenger limits for drivers with the limited license.