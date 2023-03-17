© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Senators Budd, Thillis support hydrogen energy projects Southeast U.S.

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published March 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
About half of Duke Energy's power is generated by nuclear reactors, including the Oconee nuclear plant in South Carolina. Duke CEO Lynn Good this week said the concept of developing regional "hydrogen hubs," including one in the Carolinas, could be useful in switching the nation from fossil fuels to hydrogen.

North Carolina's Republican U.S. senators have joined a bipartisan group that supports building a hub for hydrogen energy in the southeast.

Hydrogen has the potential to be a limitless clean energy source. The 2020-2021 infrastructure law includes $8 billion to create 10 hydrogen hubs around the country. Duke Energy, Dominion, and other utilities want to build one in the Southeast.

Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd support that effort. They joined their Democratic colleagues from Georgia, and GOP senators from South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee in writing a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The senators say a southeast hub would turn the region into a clean energy leader. Applications are due to the Department of Energy next month.

