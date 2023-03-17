Senators Budd, Thillis support hydrogen energy projects Southeast U.S.

North Carolina's Republican U.S. senators have joined a bipartisan group that supports building a hub for hydrogen energy in the southeast.

Hydrogen has the potential to be a limitless clean energy source. The 2020-2021 infrastructure law includes $8 billion to create 10 hydrogen hubs around the country. Duke Energy, Dominion, and other utilities want to build one in the Southeast.

Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd support that effort. They joined their Democratic colleagues from Georgia, and GOP senators from South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee in writing a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The senators say a southeast hub would turn the region into a clean energy leader. Applications are due to the Department of Energy next month.