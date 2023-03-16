© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

Gov. Cooper, GOP legislators disagree over state budget

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
NC North Carolina Legislative building
"File:NC Legislature.JPG" by No machine-readable author provided. Yassie assumed (based on copyright claims). is marked with CC BY-SA 3.0.
/
Legislative leaders want to increase state spending by 6.5% percent. But the governor’s budget released Wednesday calls for an 18% increase.

Governor Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers are disagreeing over how much to spend in the state budget next year.

Legislative leaders want to increase state spending by 6.5% percent. But the governor’s budget released Wednesday calls for an 18% increase.

“We need to make historic investments right now, so this budget is definitely more than the limit that they have set,” Cooper said.

Cooper wants to give teachers an average raise of 18% over two years. Other state workers would see their pay increase by about 8%.

Budget director Kristin Walker said the increases are needed because nearly a quarter of state government jobs are vacant.

"This is the largest investment in the state workforce in more than 50 years," Walker said.

Legislative leaders also support raises but haven’t said how much they’ll propose. In a statement, Senate leader Phil Berger said Cooper's budget is irresponsible and would spend too much.

Tags
PRE News Roy CooperOffice of Management and Budgetjobs
Colin Campbell, WUNC
See stories by Colin Campbell, WUNC