Gov. Cooper, GOP legislators disagree over state budget

Governor Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers are disagreeing over how much to spend in the state budget next year.

Legislative leaders want to increase state spending by 6.5% percent. But the governor’s budget released Wednesday calls for an 18% increase.

“We need to make historic investments right now, so this budget is definitely more than the limit that they have set,” Cooper said.

Cooper wants to give teachers an average raise of 18% over two years. Other state workers would see their pay increase by about 8%.

Budget director Kristin Walker said the increases are needed because nearly a quarter of state government jobs are vacant.

"This is the largest investment in the state workforce in more than 50 years," Walker said.

Legislative leaders also support raises but haven’t said how much they’ll propose. In a statement, Senate leader Phil Berger said Cooper's budget is irresponsible and would spend too much.