Craven County inmate found dead inside jail, investigation underway

State officials are conducting an investigation into the death of a Craven County inmate.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office announced Leon Mitchell, 37, was found unresponsive in the facility on March 5. Efforts to resuscitate Mitchell began immediately and emergency medical services were called, according to the sheriff's office.

Cause of death is not currently available, but the sheriff's office said there were no visible signs of injury or trauma. Staff contacted the State Bureau of Investigation soon after, as is required by state law.