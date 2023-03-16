© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Craven County inmate found dead inside jail, investigation underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Leon Mitchell, 37, died at the Craven County Jail on March 5.

State officials are conducting an investigation into the death of a Craven County inmate.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office announced Leon Mitchell, 37, was found unresponsive in the facility on March 5. Efforts to resuscitate Mitchell began immediately and emergency medical services were called, according to the sheriff's office.

Cause of death is not currently available, but the sheriff's office said there were no visible signs of injury or trauma. Staff contacted the State Bureau of Investigation soon after, as is required by state law.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
