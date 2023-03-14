© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Missing Texas girl found in Lexington, man accused of abduction

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
camacho.jpg
Davidson County officials said investigators determined a man enticed her to leave her home while chatting with her on social media.

Authorities say a missing 13-year-old Texas girl was found locked in an outbuilding of a North Carolina home.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said Monday that investigators determined a man enticed her to leave her home while chatting with her on social media.

“Within 10 minutes our guys had eyes on that residence,” Capt. Stephanie
Murphy said. "Everything moved fairly quickly after that.”

Authorities say he picked her up in a vehicle that was filmed by video cameras near the girl's home. The vehicle was registered to a North Carolina address. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle’s owner, and learned the girl was in the outbuilding.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho. He is charged with abduction, among other offenses.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
