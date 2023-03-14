Missing Texas girl found in Lexington, man accused of abduction

Authorities say a missing 13-year-old Texas girl was found locked in an outbuilding of a North Carolina home.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said Monday that investigators determined a man enticed her to leave her home while chatting with her on social media.

“Within 10 minutes our guys had eyes on that residence,” Capt. Stephanie

Murphy said. "Everything moved fairly quickly after that.”

Authorities say he picked her up in a vehicle that was filmed by video cameras near the girl's home. The vehicle was registered to a North Carolina address. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle’s owner, and learned the girl was in the outbuilding.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho. He is charged with abduction, among other offenses.